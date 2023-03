Two helicopters have been sent to the scene to provide hospital transportation. Marion Fire Department is currently responding.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Emergency crews are responding to a crash along the 900 block of New Franklin Road in Guilford Township, Franklin County.

Franklin County 911 dispatch confirmed that units were called to the scene at 7:35 p.m. for a reported motorcycle crash.

Two helicopters have been sent to the scene to provide hospital transportation. Marion Fire Department is currently responding.