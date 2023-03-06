Emergency crews respond to fire at Martin's Snacks headquarters

York County 911 dispatch said the call for the fire at Martin's headquarters in Thomasville came in just before 6 p.m.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Emergency crews are responding to a fire at the Martin's Snack headquarters on Lincoln Highway in York County.

According to York County 911 emergency dispatch, the call for the fire came in just before 6 p.m.

Employees at the scene told FOX43 the fire started in one of the machines inside the factory.

Multiple departments from both York and Adams Counties are responding to the incident.