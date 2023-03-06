Emergency crews respond to fire at Martin's Snacks headquarters

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Emergency crews are responding to a fire at the Martin's Snack headquarters on Lincoln Highway in York County.
According to York County 911 emergency dispatch, the call for the fire came in just before 6 p.m.
Employees at the scene told FOX43 the fire started in one of the machines inside the factory.
Multiple departments from both York and Adams Counties are responding to the incident.
This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew on the way to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.