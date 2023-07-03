x
York County emergency crews called to car crash

Crews arrived to find the vehicle had left the road and struck a home before coming to a final stop.
Credit: Rose Fire Co.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Emergency crews responded to a York County crash at 10:40 a.m. on Monday. 

According to the Rose Fire Company #1, New Freedom volunteers were alerted to the 5600 block of Steltz Road for a vehicular accident into a structure. 

The scene was checked for occupants. According to the fire company, no one was seriously hurt. 

Crews remained at the scene for an hour, checking for hazards in the home and on the vehicle before clearing the incident. 

