York County emergency crews called to car crash

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Emergency crews responded to a York County crash at 10:40 a.m. on Monday.

According to the Rose Fire Company #1, New Freedom volunteers were alerted to the 5600 block of Steltz Road for a vehicular accident into a structure.

Crews arrived to find the vehicle had left the road and struck a home before coming to a final stop.

The scene was checked for occupants. According to the fire company, no one was seriously hurt.