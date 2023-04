Officials told FOX43 that the fire was mainly centered around the top of Peters Mountain. There are not reported injuries at this time.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Emergency crews are working to put out a fire on Peters Mountain along the Appalachian Trail in Dauphin County Tuesday.

The fire reportedly began around 1:40 p.m.

According to officials with the Dauphin - Middle Paxton Fire Company, there is no word on the cause of the fire at this time.

