Emergency crews battle 7-acre woods fire in Adams County

The fire is contained and crews did inform FOX43 of an injury to a fighter.

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Firefighter crews responded to a 3 p.m. dispatch call on Friday for a seven-acre woods fire.

Officials say multiple fires have occurred throughout the day due to strong winds bringing down trees and causing power outages.

Neighbors in the area say they smelled smoke and grew concerned.

“I was a little concerned being that my house was this close, I wasn’t sure where the fire was, and he told me it was close to the power-lines and I’m not that close to the power-lines," said Teresa Naugle.

