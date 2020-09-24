Elton John to delay concert in Hershey until April 2022

The concert was rescheduled as a part of John's "Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour."

HERSHEY, Pa. — Elton John's concert in Hershey was already delayed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but a new date was announced on Wednesday.

Hershey Entertainment posted an announcement on their website that the concert originally scheduled for April 20, 2020 has been rescheduled for April 13, 2022.

All tickets that were purchased for the originally scheduled date are still valid.

If you can't make the new date, you can request a refund from Ticketmaster or the venue box office within 30 days of the new date announcement.

The concert will be apart of John's "Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour" and is 1 of 24 new concert dates that were announced.

The tour is said to be his last, and began in September 2018 in Allentown.