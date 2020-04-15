Elizabethtown woman gets drive-by celebration from local police, fire departments after completing chemotherapy

Jeannine Hummer completed her chemotherapy treatment, and will begin radiation in May, but her family wanted to make sure she celebrated the big achievement.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — An Elizabethtown woman recently completed chemotherapy, and was surprised by a drive-by celebration.

Jeannine Hummer was diagnosed with breast cancer in October 2019.

Her sister says she began chemotherapy in January 2020, and recently completed her last day of the treatment.

Despite facing the beginning of radiation in May, Hummer's family wanted to mark this achievement and make it special for her.

Hummer's sister, her sister's husband and parents all reached out to local fire and police departments about forming a parade.

According to Hummer's sister, nearly 80 vehicles from Elizabethtown, Rheems, and Mount Joy Fire Departments were accompanied by the Northwest Regional Police and Elizabethtown Boro Police.

Of course, Hummer's family and friends were sprinkled in among the mix to give it that personal, special touch.

The video, which was originally posted on Facebook, is making its rounds on social media.