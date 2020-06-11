Elizabethtown man convicted of rape

Justin Burke, 24, was already on probation for indecent assault of two women when he was convicted of raping a woman on Thursday.

LANCASTER, Pa. — An Elizabethtown man who was already on probation for indecent assault of two women was convicted Thursday for raping a woman in July 2019.

Justin Burke, 24, was convicted of eight offenses, including rape following a four-day trial in Lancaster County Court.

Prosecutors say Burke lured the victim into his bedroom under the pretense she would see his new puppy and then raped her on July 7, 2019.

After deliberating for several hours, the jury returned with a guilty verdict late Thursday morning.

Burke was convicted of felony counts of rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault (two counts) and aggravated indecent assault, and misdemeanor counts of indecent assault and aggravated indecent assault (two counts).

The jury returned a not guilty verdict on a felony count of aggravated indecent assault.

In February, Burke pleaded guilty to assaulting two women at a dorm party at Stevens College. He was sentenced in that case to two years of probation and Megan's Law registration requirements for 15 years.