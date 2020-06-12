Elizabethtown families visit Santa Claus during 'Jingle Bell Drive'

Kids were treated to goodie bags and plenty of Christmas views.

The Christmas spirit was in full force on Saturday for the 'Jingle Bell Drive' at the Elizabethtown Fair Grounds.

This year, it was a reverse holiday parade because of the pandemic.

Cars stretched back a mile to the drive-in, and the first 1,000 families received a goodie bag.

Cars sneaked through the fairgrounds past dozens of holiday views like a nativity scene, snow, and a drive-up to see Saint Nicholas.

"We have a tremendous impact. This might be their only chance to see Santa this year," said organizer Karen Eberly, "We are doing letters to Santa this year and return letters so they could still get the holiday experience."