Elizabethtown Area School District closes schools, moves to online classes after positive COVID-19 cases

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — On Wednesday, the Elizabethtown Area School District announced the temporary closure of five of its schools after multiple COVID-19 positive cases.

According to the school district, there are currently eight presumptive cases and one confirmed case. Five presumptive cases are at Elizabethtown Area High School and one presumptive case at each Elizabethtown Area Middle School, Bear Creek School, and East High Street School. The only confirmed case so far is at Elizabethtown Area High School.

Currently, the total active case count in the school district is 12 cases.

Following guidelines by the Department of Health, the school district's middle and high schools (grades 7-12) will move to online classes Thursday, Nov. 12 and Friday, Nov. 13.

The elementary schools will remain open.

All extracurricular activities at the secondary level are postponed through the weekend.

Families will receive an update by 6 p.m. on Sunday on whether their kids will be returning to in-person classes on Monday, Nov. 16.

Full-time Lancaster County Career and Technology Center (CTC) students should report to their campus as usual. Busing to the campuses will continue to operate on their regular schedule. CTC morning and afternoon students will not attend their CTC classes.