Elizabethtown Area High School reports confirmed case of COVID-19

The school is not closing, according to officials.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A student or staff person attending Elizabethtown Area High School has tested positive for COVID-19, the school announced Monday.

"We are working with our local health officials to address the situation including contacting all individuals who had close contact with the person who tested positive," the school said in the release.

All individuals considered to have had “close contact” in the school setting have already received a direct notification from the district instructing them on their next steps, which could include a 14-day quarantine.

School officials say as part of their board-approved health and safety plan, as a result of the positive test, the district has taken the following actions:

Contacted the PA Department of Health for further guidance.

Closed off all areas visited by the individual who tested positive for COVID-19.

Cleaned and disinfected locations visited by the individual who tested positive with COVID-19.

Identified individuals who qualified as having had close contact with the infected individual.

Communicated directly with all individuals identified as having had close contact with the individual who tested positive for COVID-19.

As a reminder, please keep your child home from school if he/she is feeling ill for any reason. As it relates to COVID-19, the most common symptoms are cough, fever, loss of taste, and shortness of breath. Muscle aches, sore throat, and fatigue are also common. If your child exhibits any of the above-listed symptoms, please consult with your family medical provider immediately.