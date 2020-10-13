Eliminating barriers that people with disabilities face at the polls

Disability advocates say it has always been hard for people with disabilities to vote and they are working to ensure this year does not pose more challenges.

LANCASTER, Pa. — People with disabilities have long faced challenges at the polls on Election Day. Advocates fear the COVID-19 pandemic will create more obstacles. Accessibility continues to remain an issue.

“Particularly for someone who is vision impaired or blind is how do I fill out the ballot?” questioned Dennis Steiner, President and CEO of VisionCorps.

Though voters now have the option of mail-in ballots, Steiner said new county voting machines across the state have unique features that can help people with disabilities exercise their right to vote.

“[There’s] one you can enlarge the screen to enlarge the ballot for someone who has limited vision or low vision. There’s a device that you plug into the machine that allows you to navigate the screen through audible so that you can listen to what’s on the screen and then make selections,” Steiner explained.

This billboard towers over Lancaster Avenue in Reading as part of a campaign by @BerksCountyCIL to encourage people w/ disabilities to vote. Historically, the biggest barriers on Election Day are transportation & accessibility. Will that change this year? TONIGHT at 10 on @fox43 pic.twitter.com/uWZAMLmcal — Rachel Yonkunas (@RachelYonkunas) October 12, 2020

However, just getting to the polls is another challenge. Historically, transportation is one of the biggest barriers facing voters on Election Day. If ridesharing or public transit is not an option, Steiner suggests calling your political party or polling place to arrange for transportation.

“There are issues out there that affect people with disabilities and it’s important that their voices are heard, our voices are heard as people who are blind,” Steiner said. “And so I would encourage everyone to take the time to understand what you need to do to make your ballot count and go vote.”

People with disabilities make up about 25% of the American population, advocates say, and voter participation remains a central advocacy focus to urge people with disabilities to vote on issues that matter to them.

A billboard by Abilities in Motion (AIM), a nonprofit organization that offers resources for people with disabilities, towers over Lancaster Avenue in Reading as part of a campaign to encourage voter registration and participation.

Throughout the month of October, AIM will feature voting-focused social media content, billboards, and video PSAs aligned with the theme “Your Vote Your Voice on November 3rd.” You can find more information on their website.