Eligible Pa. families to receive money for missed school meals

YORK, Pa. — According to 2019 food insecurity data provided by Feeding America, 383,500 children, 14.6% of all children in the state do not always know where their next meal is coming from.

Now, with school out for the summer, the challenge of tackling food insecurity is even greater.

For some families, relief may be on the way.

Inez Titus, deputy secretary for the office of income maintenance with the Dept. of Human Services, said Pennsylvania families will begin receiving benefits in June to make up for missed school meals related to COVID-19 school closures.

"If the child was out of school because of quarantine, and or if the school was closed for five consecutive days because of COVID-19 it's intended to replace those meals that they would have received from the school National School Lunch Program," Titus explained.

The Pandemic-EBT program was set up to help families cover the costs of free and reduced-price breakfasts and lunches kids would have normally gotten in school.

Families enrolled will receive $7.10 per day that meals were missed, multiplied by the days schools were closed. For example, a school closure for five days would result in $35.50 per child.

The impact, Titus said, is significant and could help around one million children.

"We do know that with a pandemic and with increased inflation it is becoming harder to cover meals and so every little bit helps."

The hope is to continue extra payments through summer months too according to DHS.

"We are submitting a plan to the federal government to issue summer P-EBT payments...and those payments will probably be issued in August or September of this year."

For those who aren’t enrolled in P-EBT, Titus said the Pennsylvania "Summer Food Service Program" can be a huge help.

"We encourage families to contact their local school district to learn about any summer feeding programs that their school district may have," she said.