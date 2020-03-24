Elementary school teachers caravan through neighborhoods

Teachers at Fishing Creek Elementary are missing their students because of the COVID-19 closure, so they paid them a visit in a special way

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Teachers at one York County Elementary School are missing their students because of the COVID-19 closure. So much so, they decided to pay them a visit in a special way.

"Hopefully they're going to be getting a smile, and something to brighten their day," Hannah Kocher, a second grade teacher, said.

The teachers caravanned through a number of neighborhoods, to be able to see their students.

"Ya know this isn't like a normal weekend or normal holiday break," Rachel Bricker, a school counselor, said. "This is something that we've never experienced before. These are challenging times. We miss them just as much as they miss us and it's good for everybody involved."

The feeling is mutual.

"I think we all miss our teachers, a lot," Lilly, a student, said. "I mean I do."

30 vehicles and staff members met in the school parking lot and were escorted by police, as students wait to see their favorite teachers drive-by.

"It was kinda fun seeing them in person," Ana Marron, one mother, said. And getting the honks and stuff. Kinda boost morale a little bit."

Social distancing measures were in place. Something else at the top of their minds, for a change. If only for a brief moment.

"I think it's really fun just watching the teachers just going down the neighborhood," Olivia, another student, said. "I think it's very nice that they are doing this."