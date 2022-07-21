Electrical grid expected to withstand Central Pa. heat wave

Electric companies have been prepping the grid for months in anticipation of potential heat waves

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Many Central Pennsylvanians will be relying on their AC units over the next few days, driving up electricity usage.

“Weather like this puts great stress on the grid," said Maggie Sheely with PPL Electric. “Obviously the bigger the load on the grid, the more equipment is used, and for longer.”

In anticipation of heat waves like this, electric companies have been working for months to prepare the grid. Todd Meyers with Met-Ed says all equipment from transmitters to electrical lines have been examined and replaced before the summer.

“It’s just like putting snow tires on your car," said Meyers. "We're trying to get the grid prepped and be ready for this.”

Record temperatures have increased concerns about rolling blackouts in certain parts of the U.S. However, Sheely says she expects the grid to hold up in the heat.

“We’ve been preparing for this for a long time and we don’t anticipate seeing any blackouts, especially on the East Coast," she said.

The heat wave will likely cause many Central Pa. households to see higher electric bills.

Sheely and Myers advise keeping the thermostat around 78 degrees, using ceiling and box fans to circulate air and sealing up windows and doors to keep your house cool and save on your electricity bill.

They also say maintenance workers will be on standby to fix any electrical issues during the heat wave.