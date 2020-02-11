What voters need to know; election officials offer last reminders to voters ahead of Election Day

Election officials answered questions on a number of different Election Day topics

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A record number of Pennsylvanians are expected to cast their vote tomorrow. Election officials spent the day before Election Day reminding voters about everything they need to know ahead of the big day.

"The next few days will be historic on every front," said Sec. Kathy Boockvar, PA Department of State.

Elections officials are preparing for what could be record high turnout, with nearly 9.1 million Pennsylvanians registered to vote.

"Ultimately the future of our country is up to the voters," said Sec. Boockvar.

So far, a record 2.4 million mail-in ballots have been returned. If you're one of the 700,000 people who have a mail-in ballot and still want to vote by mail, don't actually drop it in the mail box.

Election officials say, that time has come and gone, but there are still ways to get your mail-in ballot returned by 8 p.m. Election Night.

"Hand deliver your mail ballot to you county election office, satellite election office or other designated drop off location today," said Sec. Boockvar. "Do not wait!"

If you have a mail-in ballot and have changed your mind and want to vote at the polls on a machine, you can do that.

"They can bring their ballot and their outer envelope with name and declaration to polls, surrender that ballot and be allowed to vote by regular machine," said Sec. Boockvar.

If you applied for a mail-in ballot but haven't received one, you can vote at your polling location by provisional ballot. Anyone planning to vote at their polling location are free to wear whatever political attired they'd like. However, election officials remind you to not become an electioneer.

"If somebody's in there handing out flyers, advocating for their candidate or their political party, inside the room where voting is occurring is prohibited," said Jonathan Marks, Pa Dept. of State Deputy Secretary for Elections and Commissions. "But wearing paraphernalia of their favorite candidate or political party is not prohibited."