Election officials encourage voters with mail-in ballots to return them as soon as possible

With one week until Election Day, Dept. of State Sec. Kathy Boockvar reminded voters to return their mail-in ballots

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — About 1.2 million Pennsylvania who have applied for a mail-in ballot, have yet to send it back.

"Now is the time to return it," said Dept. of State Sec. Kathy Boockvar. "So, you can make sure it counts."

Sec. Boockvar told voters to ignore the deadline of a postmarked by Nov. 3rd ballot and received by Nov. 6th. She says, voters should aim to have their ballots returned by 8pm on Election night.

"Don't wait, do it today, do it tomorrow," said Sec. Boockvar. "Don't wait."

A spokesperson for the United States Postal Service tells FOX43; The Postal Service is fully committed and actively working to handle the increase in election mail volume... The use of extraordinary measures beyond the normal course of operations is authorized and expected to be executed through Nov. 2th to accelerate the delivery of ballots, when the Postal Service is able to identify the mail piece as a ballot.

However, Sec. Boockvar says, if you can't get your ballot in the mail by Wednesday, the best way to ensure it's received and counted by your county election office is to not use the Postal Service this later in the game.

Gov. Wolf and Dept. of State Sec. Boockvar are holding a presser conference to discuss the mail-in ballot deadline today, one week before the general election. pic.twitter.com/D87GPMpWl8 — Chelsea Koerbler (@ChelseaKoerbler) October 27, 2020

"We are advising voters to get your ballots in now and if you don't have to mail it, don't mail it," said Sec. Boockvar. "Just drop it off."