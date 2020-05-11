Pa. election officials continue to count mail-in ballots

Election officials are still counting mail-in ballots 48 hours after the election, with nearly every county reporting 100 percent of in-person voting results.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar said she predicts the majority of mail ballots will be counted by the end of Thursday versus Friday as previously expected.

As of late Thursday afternoon, President Donald Trump is leading Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden by 95,778 votes.

According to data from the Department of State, 87 percent of mail-in ballots have been counted statewide. Nearly every county has 100 percent precincts reporting for in-person voting results, with 99 percent of precincts reporting in Allegheny County.

Election officials have started to count provisional ballots. It is not immediately clear how many mail-in ballots were surrendered at the polls on November 3.

Pennsylvania has 9,152 polling places staffed by about 45,000 poll workers. Secretary Boockvar noted that the ballot count is never finished, much less official, on election night.

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the evening.