Machine glitches cause problems for Luzerne County voters

Several precincts are reporting issues with Republican ballots.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Primary Election Day is off to a rocky start in Luzerne County. What election officials are calling a "typo" is making Republican voters uneasy.

Some voting locations are reporting that when Republicans go up to the machine to vote, an introduction screen says "Official Democratic Ballot."

The judge of elections at a polling place in Kingston Township said he paused voting Tuesday morning until this was addressed. He said election officials in Wilkes-Barre told him this is a typo and when voters go to the next screen, the republican ballot loads. they also cross-checked it with an emergency Republican paper ballot to be sure.

Luzerne County Election Director Bob Morgan said a coding error on the Republican ballot causes the header to display the word "Democrat." It's happening all across Luzerne County.