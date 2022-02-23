Community members and officials speak out on future traffic project between York and Adams Counties

The proposed Eisenhower Drive Project involves extending Eisenhower Drive from Hanover Borough through Conewago Township.

HANOVER, Pa. — Plenty of community members turned out to a meeting on Feb. 23 to voice opinions on a new project that state officials say would improve traffic between York and Adams Counties.

The proposed Eisenhower Drive Project involves extending Eisenhower Drive from Hanover Borough through Conewago Township from where it currently ends just west of McSherrystown Borough.

Efforts by PennDOT to get the project moving have been underway for years. However, some community members say the upcoming construction poses a number of issues.

"It is impossible to not have development, but you need to be aware of what is good and responsible for the area," said Conewago Township Resident Joni Swope. "Cost is astronomical for the reported four to seven minutes of time to be saved."

In contrast, local officials say the project is needed.

"The need for a resolution to the increased traffic congestion is self evident and is paramount to the health safety and welfare of the Hanover community as a whole," said Hanover Mayor Sueann Whitman.