Effects of the supply chain crisis impacts local food banks

The nationwide supply chain backlog, partly caused by worker shortages, may impact what you eat this holiday season.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The supply chain shortage is affecting everything from toys to cars, and now local food pantries are feeling the strain.

Each day, the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank receives dozens of food items. Some arrive from grocery stores in Egypt and Italy, but lately imports have slow.

"Some of those sources that we've relied upon for years and years are not as reliable," said Amy Hill, The Director of Community Engagement & Advocacy at the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank.

The change comes as many products are stalled on ships in the Pacific Ocean. It's a problem rooted by labor shortages and is causing a nationwide supply chain backlog.

The supply blocklog has been affecting every item from toys to cars. Now local food banks @centralpafb are feeling the strain. The story coming at 5 on @fox43 #SupplyChainCrisis #FoodBank #supplychain pic.twitter.com/c11ofsE5Ft — Shaquille Omari (@shaq_omari) October 27, 2021

With fewer supplies, expect food swapping when receiving a thanksgiving plate at the pantry.

"You know, we may have fresh potatoes instead of the canned potatoes," Hill said.

The backlog is also affecting the York County Food Bank, but they've been preparing for unfortunate times.

"We started purchasing food in much larger quantities since the summer, we always anticipate a greater need in the winter time," said Jennifer Brillhart of the York County Food Bank.