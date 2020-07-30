Nearly 100 people displaced in motel fire

The Red Cross is assisting 29 families who were permanent residents of the Econolodge after a fire broke out on Wednesday

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A fire at the Econolodge motel in Manchester Township displaces nearly 100 people according to the Red Cross.

Emergency dispatchers says crews were dispatched to the Econolodge Motel on Aresenal Road around 3 p.m. for an active fire in one of the rooms.

The Red Cross says its helping 61 adults and 33 children who were permanent residents of the motel with shelter, resources and casework.

“We are bringing the full breadth of our services to support those who were impacted. We are providing sheltering at a nearby hotel, meals, community resources, and recovery planning for everyone who was touched by this fire” shared Laura Hughes, Executive Director, Central Pennsylvania Chapter.