Free Easter Bunny photos available at Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s

Free photos will be available at all retail locations across North America.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's have invited families from across the country to visit their local locations and take a free photo with the Easter Bunny.

Free photos with the Easter Bunny will be available at all retail locations. Families who make an advanced reservation can receive a free studio-quality 4x6 color photo if they so choose, as well as the option to upgrade to a series of photo packages.

Additional health measures are being taken to ensure all families stay safe. Some of these measures include temperature checks, social distancing, face covering, and more.

Reservations are required for all participants and can be made online at basspro.com/easter or cabelas.com/easter.

Photo hours at all retail locations across North America are as follows: