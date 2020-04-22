East York couple gets drive-by parade surprise for 72nd wedding anniversary

Mary and Richard Mylin, Jr. celebrated their anniversary on April 21, and their family organized a surprise parade down their street on Robinwood Road in East York.

YORK, Pa. — Police, family, and friends of a couple celebrating their 72nd wedding anniversary paraded in the streets on Tuesday night.

The parade included family, friends, and even some police.