Harrisburg's East Shore Diner prepares for west shore move

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — It's almost moving day for a popular Harrisburg diner!
Owners of the East Shore Diner are making their final preparations to move from their current Harrisburg location across the river to the newly planned Mechanicsburg location.
The nearly 40-year diner is being forced to move because of the I-83 Capital Beltway Redesign Project.
Movers made some final preparations today, knocking out supporting cinder blocks.
"Anytime something like this goes down the road you know there's going to be delays [and] things that could go wrong," said Stavros Katsifis, the son of East Shore Diner owners. "I have full confidence in everybody. We're so used to being here at this location [that] going to a new place is nerve-wracking, but we are excited."
The move is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 12.
Following the move, the diner will no longer be called the East Shore Diner.