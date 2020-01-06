East Petersburg man wanted for assault, kidnapping

Williams remains a wanted person after allegedly kidnapping and assaulting a victim.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police are searching for a wanted East Petersburg man who allegedly kidnapped and assaulted a victim.

Rodney Williams, Jr., 30, is facing kidnapping and assault among other related charges for his role in the incident.

During the altercation, police say that Williams, Jr. pointed a handgun at the victim, causing them to fear for their life.

Then, WIlliams, Jr. took the victim to Overlook Park where he began a physical assault, police say.

Williams, Jr. allegedly punched the victim, and covered their face with his hand and grabbed them around the throat so they would have trouble breathing.

During the assault, the victim said Williams, Jr. said they would kill them.

Police say that the victim had numerous injuries, corroborating her account of the events.

A warrant has been obtained for Williams, Jr.'s arrest, and he remains wanted at this time.