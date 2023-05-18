East Pennsboro School District places 3 buildings on lockdown due to police incident near campus

The lockdown was announced shortly before 10 a.m. Thursday. Additional details were not immediately available.

ENOLA, Pa. — Students and staff in three school buildings in the East Pennsboro School District were placed on lockdown Thursday morning due to a police incident near campus, the school district said in an announcement to parents and guardians.

The lockdown affects East Pennsboro High School, Middle School and Elementary School, all of which are located in the same complex off West Shady Lane in Enola, Cumberland County.

"The students and staff at the High School, Middle School and East Pennsboro Elementary School are currently in a secure lockdown in response to a directive issued by the East Pennsboro Police Department regarding an incident near campus," the school district's update said.

District communications director Katelynn Edger had no comment beyond the message sent Thursday morning, but said further updates will be issued once the administration has more information regarding the incident.

East Pensboro Police said the lockdown was initiated "as a precautionary measure" due to an incident in the area of Valley and Salt roads.

"Residents in the area are asked to lock their doors and call 911 if they see anything suspicious," the police department said.