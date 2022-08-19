East Pennsboro Area School District hosts a special motivational speaker

Chris Nikic, the first person with Down syndrome to finish an Ironman triathlon, spoke with staff, students, and members of the community Friday.

ENOLA, Pa. — The East Pennsboro Area School District welcomed a special motivational speaker today.

Nikic hosted a meet and greet and completed a push-up challenge with the student-athletes.

He says that he is optimistic about his ability to inspire others.

"[I want to] Give them inspiration, give them hope that one day they'll walk away from school and tell their family members what they learned and what they accomplished," said Nikic.

Students who attended the event also drew inspiration from Nikic's story.