East Lampeter Township police officers begin wearing body cameras

The East Lampeter Township Police Department in Lancaster County announced that its officers have begun wearing body cameras while on duty.

The new policy went into effect on Monday, the department said.

"The body-worn cameras are manufactured by WatchGuard, which operate in conjunction with the in-car cameras that have been used by East Lampeter Township Police Department since 2016," the department said in its announcement. "The East Lampeter Township Police Department is committed to a partnership with the community and deploying body-worn cameras is another way to increase transparency and continue to build trust."

All officers received training on the cameras and the associated policies, the department said.

Funding to purchase the body-worn cameras was made possible through a Department of Justice Assest Seizure Program.