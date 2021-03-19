East Lampeter Township police investigating nearly a dozen overnight car break-ins

Money, collectibles and personal items were among those items stolen. The majority of the vehicles were determined to have been unlocked, police said.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — East Lampeter Township police are investigating nearly a dozen overnight car break-ins in the Highland Acres neighborhoods, the department said in a release Friday.

Police say the break-ins happened on Homestead Drive, Highland Drive, Linda Avenue, Drexel Avenue, Eastland Drive, Greenfield Road and Silver Birch Drive in the Highland Acres neighborhoods.

Money, collectibles and personal items were among those items stolen. The majority of the vehicles were determined to have been unlocked, police said.

Officials say there have been recent vehicles damaged by what appears to be a BB gun of a similar air rifle.

If your vehicle was entered, damaged, and has had property stolen recently, please contact East Lampeter Township Police to file a report. Authorities are asking area residents and businesses to please check their security videos for footage of suspicious or criminal activity.

Police say to make it more difficult for criminals and keep neighbors safer:

•Keep valuables out of sight in unoccupied vehicles

•Remove valuables from vehicles overnight

•Lock all vehicles, sheds, garages, and homes during the day and evenings – burglars have been known to enter buildings while homeowners are outside working