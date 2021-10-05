Police incident closes part of Lincoln Highway in Lancaster County

Officials would not immediately provide details as to why they had closed the roadway and what they were investigating.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police are on the scene of a reported incident in East Lampeter Township.

There is no word what occurred, but Pennsylvania State Police have closed the area of the 1600 block of Lincoln Highway East around 6:30 a.m. on May 11.

The roadway is closed from Old Philadelphia Pike to Susan Ave.

Currently, officers are knocking on the doors of residents in the area, and are placing several evidence markers along the roadway, which contains shattered glass.

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide an updates as they become available.