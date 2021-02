Crews were dispatched to the fire around 4:12 p.m. on Sunday.

Crews respond to an auto shop fire in East Hempfield Township, Lancaster County.

Emergency dispatchers say crews were called to the 2300 block of Lancaster Road around 4:12 p.m. Sunday for a fire at Combined Auto Sales.

Officials say the fire has been ruled accidental.

At least one person was at the shop when the fire started, but no one was injured.

Dispatchers say the immediate area is shut down.

Fire severely damages auto sales shop in East Hempfield Twp. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/DCB7c9wBoz — Harri Leigh (@Harri_Leigh) February 21, 2021