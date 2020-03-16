East Cocalico Township Police postpone funeral services for Officer Brennan Lied

Lied died in a motorcycle crash on March 10.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE (8:10 p.m.): Police have postponed Lied's funeral services in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The East Cocalico Township Police Department posted this message on CrimeWatch:

Given factors surrounding the evolving coronavirus situation, in an effort to limit risk and ensure the well-being of our community, the difficult decision has been made to postpone the public memorial service for Officer Brennan Lied. There will be no service on Tuesday, March 17th, as previously announced. We look forward to celebrating Officer Lied’s life at a future date, which will be announced when details are finalized. On behalf of the Lied family and the East Cocalico Township Police Department, we thank you for your understanding in this difficult time.

PREIVOUSLY: Police have announced services honoring Officer Brennan Lied, who died a motorcycle crash last week.

The East Cocalico Township Police Department says that the services will be held on Tuesday, March 17 at the Reamstown Church of God at 400 Pfaultz Hill Road in Stevens.

A processional led by the East Cocalico Township Police will run throughout the community and will return to the church following the service.

Visitation will be held from noon until 2:00 p.m., when the funeral service is set to begin.

Police say that with the current status of the COVID-19 pandemic and the gathering of large groups of people, it is understood that anyone who is considered should use proper judgment.