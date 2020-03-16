East Cocalico Township Police announce funeral services for Officer Brennan Lied

Lied died in a motorcycle crash on March 10.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police have announced services honoring Officer Brennan Lied, who died a motorcycle crash last week.

The East Cocalico Township Police Department says that the services will be held on Tuesday, March 17 at the Reamstown Church of God at 400 Pfaultz Hill Road in Stevens.

A processional led by the East Cocalico Township Police will run throughout the community and will return to the church following the service.

Visitation will be held from noon until 2:00 p.m., when the funeral service is set to begin.

Police say that with the current status of the COVID-19 pandemic and the gathering of large groups of people, it is understood that anyone who is considered should use proper judgment.