Easing the transition to at-home learning for their youngest students with their first virtual concert

York Suburban School District organized a concert for kindergartners, first and second graders to reconnect with their teachers and friends

YORK, Pa. — As students transition to learning from home, away from their teachers and friends, the York Suburban School District wants to ease the process to support their youngest students' emotional and social needs.

“When schools close, we as teachers have to open our own doors. The show must go on" Patty Murray, a kindergarten teacher at Valley View Elementary School said.

Students at Valley View Elementary and Yorkshire Elementary were treated to a concert with Lancaster County musician Steven Courtney. As the musician played guitar and sang, the students could be seen jumping up and down, singing and dancing with their friends via a massive Zoom call.

The morning consisted of three concerts for the students, about 200 each.

“This is not a time to back away from students. This is a time to reach out to students," Todd Monos, principal of Valley View Elementary School said.

The concert was all in an effort to continue pushing their "Forward Learning" program, as the COVID-19 crisis continues. The term is for instruction disseminated in students' home environments, full of tutorials, a help desk and other resources to help students learn away from the classroom.