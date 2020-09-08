x
DID YOU FEEL IT? Large earthquake shakes the Triad

Magnitude 5.1 earthquake reported near Sparta, NC, the USGS says.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Did you feel it? Many in the Triad and across North Carolina woke up feeling their house shaking on Sunday morning. It's the strongest in North Carolina in more than 100 years.

The USGS reported a 5.1 magnitude earthquake was centered near Sparta, NC just after 8 a.m. The map below shows the location.

Credit: WFMY News 2
A large earthquake shook North Carolina Sunday AM. The epicenter was near Sparta

A 5.1 earthquake is very strong for this area. According to the USGS database, this is the strongest earthquake to hit North Carolina in more than 100 years. That dates back to the 1916 5.2 quake near Skyland, NC close to Asheville.

RELATED: 5.1 magnitude earthquake impacts the Triad, have questions? Here's your explainer

You may remember a large earthquake back in 2011. That was a 5.8 that hit near Richmond, VA and was felt up and down the East Coast, including the Triad. 

We are working to get more info on any possible damage associated with the earthquake. Earthquakes of this size can rattle homes and foundations and cause some structural damage. 

RELATED: Earthquake shakes North Carolina and social media blows up

Dwayne Young in Stokes County sent us a photo of a crack in the ceiling of his garage. 

Credit: Dwayne Young
This crack appeared in the ceiling at Dwayne Young's house in Stokes County after the earthquake on Aug. 9, 2020.

It is unknown if there will be any aftershocks. If so, they would most likely be weaker than the initial earthquake. There was a smaller 2.6 magnitude earthquake 1 a.m. in the same area, which is considered a foreshock. 

You can report that you felt the earthquake by sending a report to the USGS.

LIVE: Earthquake hits NC this AM

LIVE: This earthquake woke me up! Maybe it did for you too. What did you feel? Do you have any damage? Strongest in about 100 years for NC!

Posted by WFMY News 2 on Sunday, August 9, 2020

You can also text us at 336-379-5775 to tell us where you were and what you were doing when you felt the earthquake. Make sure to leave your name and where you're texting from.

