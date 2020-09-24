Electric bike retailer opens new store in Harrisburg

Pedego Electric Bikes Harrisburg sells, rents, and repairs electric bikes.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg welcomed Pedego Electric Bikes Harrisburg to Strawberry Square.

The company sells, rents, and repairs electric bikes.

The new business will offer guided tours through the city and free trial rides from its showroom on N. 3rd Street.

Business owners said the city fits right in with their passion for outdoor activities.

"Yeah, it's really fantastic," said Mike Soisson, Co-Owner of Pedego Electric Bikes Harrisburg, "We've been so welcomed by the city, by the mayor, by Harristown Group. I mean, it's really been way better than I would've expected, especially in the middle of a pandemic."

Pedego electric bikes have enough battery power to allow riders to cycle up to 60 miles on a single charge.