Dutch Wonderland hosts daytime New Year's Eve countdown for the family

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Dutch Wonderland is celebrating the final days of 2021 throughout the entire week.

In honor of the end of the season, the popular Lancaster County amusement park will open the kingdom gates every single day this week.

It's all leading up to a very special New Year's Eve event on Friday, Dec. 31.

“This is the first time ever that Dutch Wonderland is going to be open on New Years Eve and New Years Day and January second this year,” said Dutch Wonderland’s Director of Marketing Jeff Eisenberg. “We are hosting a big New Year’s Eve celebration for the kids we call it Dukes Diamond New Year’s”

The event starts at 3:30 p.m. in front of the Aqua-stadium with snacks, giveaways, and a dance party with Duke.

Guests at Duke's Diamond New Year's event can watch the diamond drop at 4:00 p.m. and “cheers” their juice boxes to 2022.

The park will be open from 12 until 5 p.m.

Dutch Wonderland will also open January 1 and 2, and then remain closed until the start of the 2022 season.