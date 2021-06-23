Dutch Wonderland hosting job fair, looking to hire 200 new seasonal employees

The award-winning family amusement park is hosting a hiring fair today, June 23, from 3 to 7 p.m.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from December 2020.

The award-winning family amusement park, Dutch Wonderland, is hosting a hiring fair today, June 23, from 3 to 7 p.m. in an effort to hire at least 200 new seasonal employees to staff the park during its busy summer months.

Like virtually every business, the COVID-19 pandemic affected operations at the park. But, the park is back every day through August starting on June 28, which means they're going to need some extra hands.

The hiring fair is going to be hosted at the neighboring Cartoon Network Hotel. Potential employees will have the opportunity to meet with current employees, play games in the Omnicade, enjoy free food, and even receive a brief tour of the hotel.

Pay rates are currently as high as $12.50 per hour at Dutch Wonderland and the Cartoon Network Hotel is offering up to $17 per hour. Employees of both businesses also receive free admission to Dutch Wonderland and other parks in the area including, Splish Splash, Lake Compounce, Water Country, and more, in addition to other perks.

You can also apply here and here.

Positions looking to be filled include:

Dutch Wonderland

Ride Operations (16+)

Food & Beverage (16+)

Security Officers (18+)

EMTs (18+)

Cash Control (18+)

The Cartoon Network Hotel

Housekeeping (16+)

Front Desk (16+)

Lifeguard (16+)

Food & Beverage (16+)











