During pandemic, home sellers having trouble buying another before they have to move out

YORK, Pa. — You recently sold your house, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, you’re having trouble buying another. As your move-out date approaches, you feel the panic rising: where will you live?

This situation is happening to some homeowners, according to Robert Myers of Myers & McCallister Real Estate Services in York. His firm recently had a client who couldn’t find the right house after selling theirs, and had to temporarily move in with relatives.

Even before the pandemic, Central Pennsylvania was a seller’s market, meaning there’s more demand to buy than houses available to sell. With so much economic uncertainty and in-home tours not possible, many potential home sellers are waiting until the crisis abates.

In April 2019, the Harrisburg real estate market had 466 homes for sale, according to data from Movoto. By April 2020, that number was down to 279.

“With people taking their homes off the market even further because of the pandemic, it can be very hard for someone who's in that buying and selling process, to trade upward or downsize, to be able to find that home,” said Jessica Lautz, vice president of research for the National Association of Realtors.

The problem isn’t simply that there aren’t enough houses on the market. Some home buyers who met criteria for mortgage loans now may not due to a few factors.

Some credit card companies have recently cut some people’s credit limits, so the same amount of spending on those credit cards would result in a higher credit utilization ratio, which has a negative impact on credit scores.

Meanwhile, some government-backed mortgage loans have raised the minimum credit score to qualify.

“The last thing you want to do is sell your house, not be able to buy your next house, but then find out you can't buy your house because you no longer meet the new criteria,” Myers said.

Home sellers have by necessity found workarounds. Those who have already sold their house can stay with family or find a temporary rental. Sellers may also ask for some flexibility on a move-out date from the new owners, or rent the current house from the new owners until the sellers can find another house.

“Given the pandemic, especially, I think a lot of people are very conscious of the fact that there are going to be hiccups in the process,” Lautz said.