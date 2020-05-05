Dunkin' to offer all Central Pennsylvania Healthcare workers free coffee & donut on National Nurses Day

The national day is celebrated on May 6, and now all of the Dunkin's franchisees in Central Pennsylvania will make this year extra special.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Dunkin' and its franchisees in the Lancaster, Harrisburg, and York areas are teaming up to say, "thank you," to local healthcare workers, especially those on the frontlines of the COVID-19 response.

On National Nurses Day (May 6), Dunkin' is offering all healthcare workers a free medium hot or iced coffee and a free donut who visit a participating location.

No purchase is necessary to receive the deal, and restaurants throughout Lancaster, Harrisburg, and York are participating.