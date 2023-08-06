Dry weather could impact summer recreation along the water in central Pa.

A lack of rain is causing historic lows for water flow levels in the Susquehanna River.

GOLDSBORO, Pa. — People are taking to water with their boats and fishing rods, as water levels remain shallow across central Pa.

“Stream flow conditions, and this is true across the basin, are really below normal right now," said Ben Pratt, a water resource engineer with the Susquehanna River Basin.

Pratt says a lack of water is causing low stream flows across the Susquehanna River Basin. He adds river water flow is among the lowest levels since data started to be collected over 130 years ago.

“There’s probably not many of us who are walking the earth today who have seen conditions in Harrisburg the way they are right now," said Pratt.

Water levels in nearby creeks could make things challenging for kayakers. While it only takes a few inches for kayaks to float, Mike Parker with the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission says the exposed rocks and sediment could add additional obstacles.

“You’re going to be getting out more, you’re going to be lifting that kayak up, you’re going to be walking around areas that are non-navigable because the water is so low," said Parker.

Some shallower creeks can also cause fish to congregate in deeper pools. Despite looking like the best fishing hole ever seen, Parker says people should not cast their rods.

“Ethically, think in your mind that if those fish are already stressed out, maybe you shouldn’t fish there," said Parker.

He adds that good fishing and boating conditions can still be found at lakes and ponds across Central Pa.