US Marshals seize drugs, gun from York home

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Two people are facing charges after a search warrant turned up cocaine, fentanyl and guns.
York City Police say U.S. Marshals served a search warrant in the 500 block of Dallas Street on Tuesday.
Inside the home, officials say they found fentanyl, cocaine, marijuana and a loaded gun.
Nafis Goodman, 18, and Paula Parker, 19, were inside the home and taken into custody.
Goodman had an outstanding warrant, and was also charged with possession of a firearm. Both are also facing drug possession charges.