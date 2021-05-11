US Marshals seize drugs, gun from York home

York City Police say U.S. Marshals served a search warrant on Dallas Street, Tuesday and found fentanyl, cocaine, cash, and a loaded gun.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Two people are facing charges after a search warrant turned up cocaine, fentanyl and guns.

York City Police say U.S. Marshals served a search warrant in the 500 block of Dallas Street on Tuesday.

Inside the home, officials say they found fentanyl, cocaine, marijuana and a loaded gun.

Nafis Goodman, 18, and Paula Parker, 19, were inside the home and taken into custody.