US Marshals seize drugs, gun from York home

York City Police say U.S. Marshals served a search warrant on Dallas Street, Tuesday and found fentanyl, cocaine, cash, and a loaded gun.
Credit: FOX43

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Two people are facing charges after a search warrant turned up cocaine, fentanyl and guns. 

York City Police say U.S. Marshals served a search warrant in the 500 block of Dallas Street on Tuesday. 

Inside the home, officials say they found fentanyl, cocaine, marijuana and a loaded gun. 

Nafis Goodman, 18, and Paula Parker, 19, were inside the home and taken into custody. 

Goodman had an outstanding warrant, and was also charged with possession of a firearm. Both are also facing drug possession charges. 

