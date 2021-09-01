Driving in the rain? Here are some safety tips

PennDOT advises residents to stay home today, if possible. But if you have to be out on the roads, here's how you can drive safely in heavy rain.

YORK, Pa. — As Tropical Depression Ida makes its way through Central Pennsylvania, the state's Department of Transportation is urging residents to ride out the storm at home, if possible, due to potential flash flood conditions and other dangers.

But if you must go out on the roads, here are some safety tips for driving in heavy rain from PA Ready and PennDOT.

Remember:

Six inches of water will reach the bottom of most passenger cars causing loss of control and possible stalling.

A foot of water will float many vehicles.

Two feet of rushing water can carry away most vehicles -- including sport utility vehicles (SUVs) and pick-ups.

Turn Around, Don't Drown! If you encounter a flooded roadway, do not attempt to drive through the water.

Shallow, swiftly flowing water can wash a car from a roadway. Also, the roadbed may not be intact under the water.

Anyone who drives around barriers intended to close a road can face increased penalties if emergency responders are called to rescue motorists who disregard traffic control signs.

It may be necessary for PennDOT personnel and contractors to enter onto private property to carry out the emergency repairs necessary to protect damaged highways and bridges and to re-open closed roads. Property owners may be contacted by PennDOT requesting authorization to enter their property for this reason. The cooperation of the public is appreciated, as it greatly expedites PennDOT’s flood recovery efforts.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 860 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices.

Here are some other tips for driving through heavy rain from Carfax: