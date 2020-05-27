PennDOT anticipates driver license tests to resume soon

Some driver and vehicle services are available again at DMVs. One thing that isn't though, driver's license exams.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — PennDOT centers have been closed for months in Pennsylvania. With counties now transitioning from the red to yellow phase -- their doors have reopened, but with some restrictions.

Some driver and vehicle services are once again available which is great news for some, but not for teens looking to get behind the wheel to take their drivers test.

PennDOT driver license centers closed their doors on March 16, because of the coronavirus pandemic. So, many permit holders who have been ready to take their driver's tests have been waiting even longer to do so.

Driver license exams have been canceled due to COVID-19. However, they said they are working to make this happen and anticipate the driving skills tests to be administered again very soon.

Officials with PennDOT said they are evaluating a number of different factors related to testing so they can resume as soon as possible.

As they work to meet with the Governor's and the Department of Health's guidelines-- the safety of their customers and staff is important.

They are reducing face-to-face interaction and practicing social distancing will be used as much as possible.

PennDOT said anyone who is looking to take their permit test can do so in person at any open driver license centers.

PennDOT has also extended expiration dates for driver licenses, ID cards and learner's permits, in response to COVID-19 mitigation efforts.

You can find more information on DMV's reopening, and updates on when driver exams will resume on their website.

According to a release from PennDOT effective May 27, 2020, expiration dates for driver licenses, photo ID cards and learner's permits scheduled to expire from March 16, 2020 through June 30, 2020, have been extended until June 30, 2020.