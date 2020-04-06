Pop-up drive-thru's helping to feed families in need across York County

Next pop-up drive-thru: Saturday, May 9 in Glen Rock from 12:30-2:00 pm at Susquehannock High School

COVID-19 is changing how a lot of people conduct business in their daily lives, and the York County Food Bank is no different.

"We've had to kind of overhaul our entire distribution system and kind of the way we serve those that are in need in our community since COVID-19," Zach Wolgemuth, director of programs for the York County Food Bank.

"The drive-thru distributions are actually all new since COVID-19," said Wolegmuth, but he said since the pandemic the organization has "seen an uptick in our numbers fivefold." since the pandemic struck.

So Thursday volunteers set up shop outside the American Legion in Stewartstown to conduct drive-thru service for needy families.

Drivers filled the parking lot and officials directed traffic outside as volunteers filled the emergency boxes with groceries like meat, fruit, milk, and bread. The large demand serves as a stark reminder of the reality many families are facing in 2020 as unemployment claims reach a total of 1,899,795 filed across the state. Each box had enough food to feed a family of four for nearly a week.

The message of these events: anyone can come, no questions asked. Thursday's event served as a collaboration between the York County Food Bank and YMCA/Southern Community Services.

Track Pennsylvania's unemployment claims during the pandemic here.

Are you in need of help?

- Next pop-up drive-thru: Saturday, May 9, the York County Food Bank will hold another pop-up drive-thru distribution in Glen Rock from 12:30-2:00pm at the Susquehannock High School on 3280 Fissels Church Rd. The Food Bank will be prepared to serve over 800 households.

*No ID or documentation is required. If able, participants are asked that only one person per household attend the event for health and safety reasons. The Food Bank also requests that participants ensure that their trunks are cleared out so volunteers can load food with minimal interaction.

- York County School District: Currently, the Southern York County School District is collaborating with community partners to provide food assistance to students and families. The School District is offering free grab-and-go breakfast and lunch to students and pre-school aged children Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fri-days from 11:00AM-12:00PM. Students without transportation may request food deliveries by calling Jill Platts, Social Services Coordinator, at 717-235-4811.

- Southern Community Services (SCS): SCS is a United Way funded program that provides essential social and support services to residents of southern York County living in the Southern, South Eastern, Dallastown, and Red Lion school districts. "Southern Community Services staff are working hard to assist those in need with our food distribution program. Currently, we are open on Wednesday afternoons from 1-2 pm, or until we serve everyone in line and resources permit. Southern Community Services also provides utility assistance and other limited financial assistance."

- The York County Food Bank has been hard at work supporting its partner agencies to ensure that no one in York County goes hungry. It has also been hosting weekly food distribution at its Emergency Hub in East York and additional pop-ups throughout the County, serving thousands of families each week. Please check the York County Food Bank’s website for more information on future pop-ups.

HOW CAN YOU HELP?

"At this time, the Food Bank needs your help now more than ever. If you have the means to donate financially, please consider making a donation so the Food Bank can purchase large quantities of food and necessary supplies to meet the need.

The Food Bank is also in need of healthy volunteers. Please visit the Food Bank’s website to learn more about volunteer needs and sign up for a volunteer shift."

