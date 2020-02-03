Drivers caught on camera speeding through work zones will be fined, PennDOT says

PennDOT said drivers will receive a warning letter for the first offense, a $75 fine for a 2nd offense and a $150 fine for every violation after that.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — PennDOT has decided to start issuing warning letters, fines, and citations on Monday for drivers caught on camera speeding through active work zones across the state.

Originally fines were expected to go out on Wednesday as it marked the end of a 60-day pre-enforcement period that was required by Act 86 of 2018.

But, PennDOT officials told FOX43 the organization decided to give drivers additional time to learn about the program before issuing warnings, fines, and citations.

“Through the Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement program, we are urging motorists to slow down and pay attention while driving, especially through work zones where roadway conditions can change on a daily basis,” said acting PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. “In 2018, 23 motorists were killed in a Pennsylvania work zone. Ultimately, this program is not about issuing violations, it’s about saving lives.”

The cameras mounted on vehicles detect and record motorists exceeding posted work zone speed limits by 11 miles per hour or more using electronic speed timing devices. The cameras will only be usd in work zones where workers are present.

The first offense is a warning letter. The second offense results in a citation and a $75 fine. The third offense results in a citation and a $150 fine. PennDOT said the violations are civil penalties only so no points will be assessed to driver’s licenses.

PennDOT said in 2018, there were 1,804 work zone crashes in Pennsylvania and 43 percent of work zone crashes resulted in fatalities and/or injuries.

PennDOT provides the following advice for drivers in work zones:

Drive the posted work zone speed limit.

Stay alert and pay close attention to signs and flaggers.

Turn on your headlights if signs instruct you to do so.

Maintain a safe distance around vehicles. Don't tailgate.

Use four-way flashers when stopped or traveling slowly.

Avoid distractions and give your full attention to the road.

Always buckle up.

Expect the unexpected

Laws

Pennsylvania's work zone safety laws are designed to protect both highway workers and motorists.

Posted Work Zones:

Headlights on. All motorists are required to travel with their headlights turned on in all posted work zones, not just active work zones. It is necessary for drivers in vehicles with daytime running lights to turn on their headlights in order to activate their taillights.

Speed-monitoring devices. Interstate work zones with a project cost exceeding $300,000 will have a speed-monitoring device to alert motorists of their speed prior to entering the work zone.

Active Work Zones:

Posting of active work zones. Active work zones must be designated as such to notify motorists when they enter and leave the work zone. A white flashing light attached to the "Active Work Zone When Flashing" sign will indicate an active work zone. The flashing light will only be activated when workers are present and turned off when workers are not present.

Fifteen-day loss of license for driving dangerously. Motorists caught driving 11 miles per hour or more above the posted speed limit in an active work zone, or who are involved in a crash in an active work zone and are convicted for failing to drive at a safe speed, automatically will lose their license for 15 days.

Fines doubled/jail time increased. Fines for certain traffic violations — including speeding, driving under the influence, and failure to obey traffic devices — are doubled for active work zones. Also, the law provides for up to five years of additional jail time for individuals convicted of homicide by vehicle for a crash that occurred in an active work zone.

In 2014, 377 suspensions were imposed on motorists for work zone violations.

