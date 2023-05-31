Man who drove through crowd at fundraiser admits to crimes

Adrian Sura Reyes pleaded guilty to criminal homicide and criminal attempted homicide charges.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — A man accused of plowing his car through a crowd of people at a fundraiser in Columbia County has pleaded guilty to homicide charges.

Adrian Sura Reyes pleaded guilty Wednesday to two counts of criminal homicide and 19 counts of criminal attempted homicide.

The man from Nescopeck was accused of driving his car into a crowd of people in Berwick on August 13, 2022, and then killing his mother with a hammer.

The deadly series of events began with a house fire that took place in the early morning hours of August 5, 2022, on First Street in Nescopeck that killed three children and seven adults.

In a show of community support, the Intoxicology Department, a restaurant in Berwick, held a fundraiser on August 13 for the surviving family members of the fire. The business closed its parking lot for vendors and games.

At 6:15 p.m., police received a call that someone drove through the crowd of people at the fundraiser, killing Rebecca Reese, 50, of Wilkes-Barre, and injuring 19 others.

Reyes pleaded guilty to intentionally driving through the crowd and then going to the home of his mother, 56-year-old Rosa Reyes, in Nescopeck, where he brutally beat her to death in the yard with a hammer.

Sura Reyes faces mandatory life in prison. No sentencing date has been set. He remains locked up.