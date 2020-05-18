Drive-up Mountville Days 'food truck style'

The 2020 drive-up Mountville Days held by the Mountville Fire Company offered folks a variety of fair food.
A portion of the food truck sales will benefit the volunteer fire company.
More than 900 cars lined up at the Trinity United Church of Christ in Mountville throughout the weekend to support local vendors and firefighters.
"Everybody's loving it. It's getting people out of the house, it's giving them something to do, it's some kind of normalcy," said Bryan Duquin, Mountville Fire Company captain, "The community has been very good to us. We have bills just like everybody else does, you know your water bill, your electric bill, we have a mortgage. To outfit a firefighter in all the gear that he needs, you're looking at an additional $5,000 per firefighter."
The fire company's captain says they expect to have raised more than $8,000 through the event.