Drive-up Mountville Days 'food truck style'

"Everybody's loving it. It's getting people out of the house, it's giving them something to do, it's some kind of normalcy," said Bryan Duquin, Mountville Fire Company captain, "The community has been very good to us. We have bills just like everybody else does, you know your water bill, your electric bill, we have a mortgage. To outfit a firefighter in all the gear that he needs, you're looking at an additional $5,000 per firefighter."