Drive-thru milk distribution set for this week for Harrisburg, Hershey area residents

The distribution of more than 4,000 gallons of milk through local drive-thru events are set to be held this week.
Beginning on July 20 and through July 23, the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program government-funded grants have been made available to food banks and community organizations to help those in need.
Now, the American Dairy Association Northeast is working with local milk processor, Harrisburg Dairies, Cocoa Packs, and Harrisburg Police Bureau to facilitate the distribution.
Of course, due to the pandemic, the milk will be distributed safely to drivers and passengers that need to remain in their vehicles.
If a car has a trunk, you will be prompted to open the trunk to place the milk inside.
If a car does not have a trunk, you will be prompted to open your window to receive the milk.
You can get a gallon of milk at one the following locations drive-thru:
Cocoa Packs /Hershey Middle School - 500 Homestead Rd., Hershey, Pa. Monday, July 20 from 10:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Falcon Packs /Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church - 100 W. Main St., Hummelstown, Pa.
Monday, July 20 from 10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. & 5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
Middletown Area School District - 215 Oberlin Rd., Middletown, Pa.
Monday, July 20 at 11:00 a.m.
John Harris High School - 2451 Market St., Harrisburg, Pa.
Tuesday, July 21 from 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Foose Elementary School - 1301 Sycamore St., Harrisburg, Pa.
Tuesday, July 21 from 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
The Boys and Girls Club of Harrisburg - 1227 Berryhill St., Harrisburg, Pa. Tuesday, July 21 from 11:30- a.m. -1:00 p.m.
Palmyra Area School District – 1125 Park Dr., Palmyra, Pa.
Wednesday, July 22 from 3:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Central Dauphin East High School – 626 Rutherford Rd., Harrisburg, Pa.
Thursday, July 23 from 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Swatara Middle School – 1101 Highland St., #1506, Harrisburg, Pa.
Thursday, July 23 from 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.