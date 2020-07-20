Drive-thru milk distribution set for this week for Harrisburg, Hershey area residents

Over 4,000 gallons of milk are expected to be given away at the drive-thru events.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Editor's note: The above video is from June 29.

The distribution of more than 4,000 gallons of milk through local drive-thru events are set to be held this week.

Beginning on July 20 and through July 23, the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program government-funded grants have been made available to food banks and community organizations to help those in need.

Now, the American Dairy Association Northeast is working with local milk processor, Harrisburg Dairies, Cocoa Packs, and Harrisburg Police Bureau to facilitate the distribution.

Of course, due to the pandemic, the milk will be distributed safely to drivers and passengers that need to remain in their vehicles.

If a car has a trunk, you will be prompted to open the trunk to place the milk inside.

If a car does not have a trunk, you will be prompted to open your window to receive the milk.

You can get a gallon of milk at one the following locations drive-thru: